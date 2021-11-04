CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was robbed and carjacked on the Northwest Side Wednesday night.
Police said the victim was getting something from his car, in the 5400 block of N. Milwaukee Avenue around 10:50 p.m., when four men with guns approached him.READ MORE: U.K. Becomes First Country To OK Use Of Merck Antiviral Drug To Treat COVID-19
The offenders took his wallet and 2014 Ford Fusion.READ MORE: Families Of Those Who Died Of COVID-19 Overcome With Emotion Following Sneak Peek Of New Art Exhibit
The man was not injured.MORE NEWS: Hermosa Community Members Meeting Thursday After Nixon Elementary School Playground Set On Fire
No arrests have been made.