CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was robbed and carjacked on the Northwest Side Wednesday night.
Police said the victim was getting something from his car, in the 5400 block of N. Milwaukee Avenue around 10:50 p.m., when four men with guns approached him.
The offenders took his wallet and 2014 Ford Fusion.
The man was not injured.
No arrests have been made.