LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy’s whereabouts during his COVID-19 quarantine have been revealed – he stayed in a hotel until being cleared on Tuesday.
As CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported, Nagy was back at Halas Hall for Bears practice on Thursday. Also a key returnee was David Montgomery, who is back from injured reserve after missing four games with knee injury. Montgomery looked good, but it's not clear yet if he will be able to play Monday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
What is clear is that Khalil Herbert has emerged, and that could give the Bears a pretty dynamic one-two punch at the position.
“It’s good to be able to get those two guys together,” Nagy said. “Khalil has shown what he’s able to do; allows us to feel strong about the position and use them both.
Meanwhile, quarterback Justin Fields is coming off what he even said was his best game as a pro. He continues to grow, he hopes, in all aspects of his game.
"I feel comfortable all around; more confident in myself – no specific area; hoping all the areas," Fields said. "Feel better in terms of my confidence and command of the huddle and the offense."
Fields also was asked if he’s fully vaccinated for COVID-19, a timely question considering the Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay. Fields definitively answered that he is.