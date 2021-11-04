BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Brookfield Zoo on Thursday unveiled photos of a newborn Kirk’s dik-dik – one of the world’s smallest antelopes.
The dik-dik was born at Brookfield Zoo on Oct. 14. At birth, the not-yet-named male calf weighed in at just over 1-1/2 pounds. He is not yet on display to the public, remaining instead behind the scenes with his mother.READ MORE: 2 Teens Wounded In Shooting Near Chicago Vocational High School
Zoo staff have set up a GoPro camera to share video with the public while the calf is out of sight with his 2-year-old mother, Buttons. It can be viewed on the zoo’s social media channels.
A newborn dik-dik remains hidden from sight for 10 to 20 days and will nurse for about three or four months until reaching a weight of about 4 pounds. Once fully grown, a male can weigh up to 14 pounds and stand 14 to 16 inches tall at the shoulder.
READ MORE: One Man Killed, One Wounded In West Garfield Park Shooting
The small antelope is native to Kenya, Somalia, Tanzania, Angola, and Namibia. It called a dik-dik because of the noise it makes when threatened.
The Kirk in the name is Sir John Kirk, a 19th-cenutry Scottish naturalist.
The Kirk’s dik-dik’s coat ranges in color from yellowish gray to reddish brown. The animals also have elongated snouts to help them keep cool by panting to cool the air, and large, dark eyes with white rings around them. Males grow short, corrugated horns.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Clear And Chilly To Start On Friday
The calf at Brookfield Zoo will not be seen by the public until spring of next year, but guests can see an adult pair in their outdoor habitat.