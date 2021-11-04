DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting that killed her husband – also a CPD officer – on the Far Northwest Side this week.

Officer Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, was charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter. She is due for a bond hearing on Friday.

Jacqueline Villasenor

Jacqueline Villasenor (Credit: Chicago Police)

The shooting happened in the 8500 block of West Winona Street, near Foster and Cumberland avenues in the neighborhood just east of O’Hare International Airport.

Sources told CBS 2 the incident was one of domestic disturbance – a fight between the husband and wife who are both Chicago Police officers. The husband has been identified by sources as German Villasenor, 44.

There was a quarrel and someone brought out a weapon, and there was a struggle over it.

At some point, it fired – hitting German Villasenor in the chest.

He was brought to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in very critical condition. Police said the 44-year-old officer later died at the hospital.

Police Supt. David Brown released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Last night, we lost a member of our Chicago Police Department family. An off-duty officer was killed in a tragic shooting incident at his home last night. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation at this time. I ask for prayers on behalf of this officer’s loved ones as they mourn.

“I also ask that you keep all of our officers in your thoughts. They have had a tremendously challenging year, and losing a fellow officer is never easy. Please continue to support our officers as they grieve while still continuing to protect the people of Chicago.”

