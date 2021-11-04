CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting that killed her husband – also a CPD officer – on the Far Northwest Side this week.

Officer Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, was charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter. She is due for a bond hearing on Friday.

The shooting happened in the 8500 block of West Winona Street, near Foster and Cumberland avenues in the neighborhood just east of O’Hare International Airport.

Sources told CBS 2 the incident was one of domestic disturbance – a fight between the husband and wife who are both Chicago Police officers. The husband has been identified by sources as German Villasenor, 44.

There was a quarrel and someone brought out a weapon, and there was a struggle over it.

At some point, it fired – hitting German Villasenor in the chest.

He was brought to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in very critical condition. Police said the 44-year-old officer later died at the hospital.

Police Supt. David Brown released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Last night, we lost a member of our Chicago Police Department family. An off-duty officer was killed in a tragic shooting incident at his home last night. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation at this time. I ask for prayers on behalf of this officer’s loved ones as they mourn.

“I also ask that you keep all of our officers in your thoughts. They have had a tremendously challenging year, and losing a fellow officer is never easy. Please continue to support our officers as they grieve while still continuing to protect the people of Chicago.”