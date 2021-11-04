CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be clear and chilly to start Friday with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Friday afternoon will be sunny, breezy and a little milder with highs in the low 50s. Breezy southerly winds continue this weekend allowing for warming temperatures: mid-50s on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday.
It will be windy and mild for Monday with highs in the low to mid 60s and wind gusts around 30 mph.
Shower chances return by mid next week, with the best chance of rain occurring late Wednesday into Thursday.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 32.
Friday: Sunny and breezy. High 52.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 56.