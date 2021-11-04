CHICAGO (CBS) — As skies clear Thursday night, temperatures drop below freezing away from the lake.
Starting Friday, a steady southwest flow pulls warm air our way. Blocking high pressure dominates our weather picture, so our pattern stays quiet through the weekend.
The high for Friday is 52, Saturday 56, and Sunday 62.
Active weather returns by the middle of next week.
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday… Fall Back!