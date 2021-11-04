DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — As skies clear Thursday night, temperatures drop below freezing away from the lake.

The overnight low is 32.

READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Juror Removed Over Joke About Jacob Blake Shooting

Lows Tonight: 11.04.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Starting Friday, a steady southwest flow pulls warm air our way. Blocking high pressure dominates our weather picture, so our pattern stays quiet through the weekend.

Highs Tomorrow: 11.04.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

READ MORE: Actors Brett Gray And Ella Purnell Excited To Join Star Trek Franchise In Star Trek: Prodigy On Paramount+; 'It’s Really Cool To Watch'

The high for Friday is 52, Saturday 56, and Sunday 62.

7 Day Forecast: 11.04.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Active weather returns by the middle of next week.

Daylight Saving Time: 11.04.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

MORE NEWS: Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., Still Recovering After August Shooting, Receives Prosthetic Eye

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday… Fall Back!

Mary Kay Kleist