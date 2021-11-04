CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police want people to be aware of a string of armed robberies in the Bucktown, Logan Square and Wicker Park neighborhoods.

Police issued a similar alert last week regarding robberies in the Logan Square, Noble Square and Wicker Park areas.

Authorities said the suspects approach a victim, showed a black handgun (some with a green laser) and told the person and took the people’s personal belongings, including cellphone. The suspects demanded the person’s PIN to phone and debit cards before fleeing the area.

The robberies took place in the following areas:

* 1400 block of West Leavitt St. on November 1st 9:45pm-10pm.

* 1600 block of North Wood St. on November 2nd at 9pm.

* 1600 block of West Blackhawk St. on November 2nd at 9:10pm.

* 2100 block of West Schiller St. on November 3rd at 8:39pm.

* 1900 block of North Campbell Ave. on November 3rd at 11:30pm.

* 2000 block of West Shakespeare Ave. on November 4th at 1:15am.

CPD issued a list of what people can do to protect themselves:

* Do not resist.

* Be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses.

* Pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area.

* Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional.

* Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.