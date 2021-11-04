CHICAGO (CBS)– Nixon Elementary School parents in the Hermosa neighborhood are meeting two days after their school and community playground was set on fire.

The parents are meeting at the playground at 12:30 p.m. Thursday to talk about what they know about the fire and the steps toward rebuilding.

It’s still not clear what started the fire or who set it.

There is a petition with more than a hundred signatures, asking the Chicago Public School District to step in.

The Chicago Teachers Union posted a video of the flames shooting from the playground.

Children at Nixon and in the community no longer have a playground. This is truly awful. The playground was just rebuilt in 2018. https://t.co/YJhWL06Xdb — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) November 3, 2021

Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, 35th Ward Alderman, says this is a huge deal because the playground is one of Hermosa’s only public recreational spaces.

It was built back in 2018 to support Nixon Elementary.

Ramirez-Rosa says from what he knows so far, there’s no connection between the fire and prior incidents.

Meantime, he’s now committing $100,000 to a new playground and also calling on CPS to cover the rest.