POSEN, Ill. (CBS) — Shots were fired on Interstate 57 near 147th Street late Thursday afternoon, prompting the closure of the northbound side of the expressway.
The shots were fired at 4:59 p.m., according to Illinois State Police. No injuries were reported.
Around 6:40 p.m., all northbound lanes of I-57 at 147th Street were closed for investigation.
This happened hours after two separate expressway shootings in the Chicago area left people wounded.
First, a person was shot on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway between Des Plaines and Harlem avenues. A person was shot a few hours later on I-80 near Larkin Avenue in Joliet.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400 or to email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses may remain anonymous.