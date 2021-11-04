JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — One person was wounded Thursday afternoon in a shooting on Interstate 80 in Joliet.
Illinois State Police said they were called at 5:27 p.m. after someone was shot on westbound I-80 near Larkin Avenue.READ MORE: Chicago Public Schools Cancels Classes For Friday, Nov. 12, For 'Vaccine Awareness Day'
All lanes of westbound I-80 near Larkin Avenue were closed for investigation at 5:45 p.m.READ MORE: 2 Teens Wounded In Shooting Near Chicago Vocational High School
This incident happened hours after a person was shot on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway between Des Plaines and Harlem avenues.
Further details were not immediately available.MORE NEWS: One Man Killed, One Wounded In West Garfield Park Shooting
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400 or to email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses may remain anonymous.