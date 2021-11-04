CHICAGO (CBS) — Lucas Giolito hoped to pitch the White Sox to the World Series this season, but they had to settle for one playoff appearance.
As CBS 2's Marshall Harris reported Thursday, we are now waiting to see if there will be a pause on baseball lasting into next season.
Giolito did make it to the World Series as a fan supporting his high school teammate, Max Fried, who won it all with the Atlanta Braves this year.
But that might be the last game he or any of us get to see for a while with baseball's collective bargaining agreement expiring Dec. 1.
Giolito is the White Sox union player rep, and there will be a work stoppage without a new CBA.
"Quite the time to he coming into that role, and I've been learning a ton. Definitely something huge coming up here soon. We've been having tons of meetings – union, MLB – been working through things. You know, both sides, we want to get something done," Giolito said. "Fans, the want the sport to continue. They want the sport to grow. Anytime there's a work stoppage, it prevents that. That's why I think it's imperative that we continue to have our good communication, and you know, try to get something done."
There has not been a work stoppage in baseball since 1994, which is also the last time we did not have a World Series.