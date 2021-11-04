DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Logan Square, Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were beaten and robbed at gunpoint overnight in Logan Square.

Police said the men were walking in the 2000 block of West Shakespeare Avenue around 1:15 a.m., when three armed men approached, beat them and took their phones and wallets.

The offenders drove away in a black sedan.

The victims were slightly injured.

No one is in custody.

