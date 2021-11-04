CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were beaten and robbed at gunpoint overnight in Logan Square.
Police said the men were walking in the 2000 block of West Shakespeare Avenue around 1:15 a.m., when three armed men approached, beat them and took their phones and wallets.
The offenders drove away in a black sedan.
The victims were slightly injured.
No one is in custody.