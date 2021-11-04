DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Gresham, shots fired

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two officers were shot at while responding to a call in Gresham Wednesday night.

Police said a man shot at them from down the street, in the 800 block of Aberdeen. The offender ran away.

READ MORE: U.K. Becomes First Country To OK Use Of Merck Antiviral Drug To Treat COVID-19

The officers were not injured and did not return fire.

READ MORE: Families Of Those Who Died Of COVID-19 Overcome With Emotion Following Sneak Peek Of New Art Exhibit

 

 

MORE NEWS: Hermosa Community Members Meeting Thursday After Nixon Elementary School Playground Set On Fire

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff