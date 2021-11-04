CHICAGO (CBS)– Two officers were shot at while responding to a call in Gresham Wednesday night.
Police said a man shot at them from down the street, in the 800 block of Aberdeen. The offender ran away.
The officers were not injured and did not return fire.
MORE NEWS: Hermosa Community Members Meeting Thursday After Nixon Elementary School Playground Set On Fire