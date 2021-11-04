CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood late Thursday afternoon.
At 5:14 p.m., two men – ages 26 and 34 – were standing near the street in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street when they heard gunfire.READ MORE: Chicago Public Schools System Cancels Classes For Friday, Nov. 12, For 'Vaccine Awareness Day'
The younger man was shot in the chest and shoulder and was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: Prosecutors Seek 45-Day Prison Sentence For Bradley Rukstales, First Illinois Resident To Plead Guilty In Capitol Insurrection
The older man was shot in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Chicago Police Officer Jacqueline Villasenor Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Shooting That Killed Her Husband, Also A CPD Officer, On Far Northwest Side
No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Four detectives were investigating.