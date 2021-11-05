HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — A 2-year-old girl was shot and killed Thursday night in south suburban Harvey.
Around 7:30 p.m., Harvey police were called to 153rd Street and Lexington Avenue for the shooting.READ MORE: Fiancé Of Woman Slain In Joliet Township Mass Shooting Desperate For Justice 'I’ll Never Get To See Her In A Wedding Dress'
Police said the little girl was killed.
Police confirmed Friday, this was not a drive-by shooting and the incident was “contained to the house.”
Police late Thursday were at the scene investigating and speaking to family members. Police said there were other children inside the house at the time of the shooting, but did not confirm how many.READ MORE: Pfizer Says Experimental COVID-19 Pill Cut Hospitalization, Death by 90%
“We are heartbroken that violence on the streets took the life of one of our innocent children and will be working with the proper law enforcement agencies to bring the responsible parties to justice,” Harvey police said.
A pastor, who lives next door, said he heard gunshots and rushed outside.
“I see a baby on the floor in a pool of blood and well as the mom, yelling out for assistance and help,” Pastor Jonathan Johnson told CBS 2. “It was a very devastating thing to actually see.”
Harvey police said due to the active investigation, details cannot be released on the incident.MORE NEWS: Thieves Break Into 2 Business In Gage Park Overnight
Police are asking for additional officers in Harvey.