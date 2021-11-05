CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s been an arrest in the murder of this Chicago father who died shielding his little girl from gunfire.
Police said suspected killer Avanta Ware was arrested Friday in Wisconsin and is being extradited back here to face charges.
The victim, Travell Miller, was shot to death in his car while driving his seven-year-old daughter to school on the West Side.
It happened on the West Side near Chicago and Sacramento avenues. Police said a man drove up next to Miller’s car, got out and shot Miller multiple times. Police said the suspect fled in a silver car heading south on Sacramento.
Miller, just 33 years old, did not make it. His father saying his gunshot wounds indicated he was shielding his young daughter who was in the back seat at the time of the shooting.
"That was my boy. That was my son. My first born. And I want anybody that was out there to show us some love," said the victim's father Joseph Gilmore. "You can't say nobody saw what happened. It was 7:30 on two main streets."