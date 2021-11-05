CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s looking like Sean Desai’s defense will be without Khalil Mack and Eddie Jackson, who both missed practice again. Without them for almost all of last week’s game, the unit had one of their worst performances of the season.
"The biggest concern, a couple things, too many explosive plays, that's not what we wanna be, and we want to tackle better," said Bears Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai. The 2nd half though, 11 minutes we were on the field. That was bad football. And that starts with me. Ends with me. We will be better than that. That was our worst 11 minutes of football we played this year."
Monday night, the Bears face a Steelers offense Sunday that isn't great, 26th in points per game, but Ben Roethlisberger has been great getting the ball out quickly, faster than any quarterback in the NFL.
“Gotta bank on the DBs locking their man up. If we do get five good rushes, we gotta take advantage of those,” said Roethlisberger.
"The challenge is we gotta get creative in how we try to attack him, when we try to attack him, and we gotta get tight on coverage. Sacks, I told you guys this forever, is a function of rush and coverage," said Desai
The Bears were leading the league in sacks through six games, but have now gone two straight games without one. Those were the only two games they didn’t have both Mack & Quinn on the field.