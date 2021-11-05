CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting that killed her husband – also a CPD officer – on the Far Northwest Side this week.
Officer Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, was charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of her husband, 44-year-old German Villasenor. She is due for a bond hearing on Friday.
The shooting happened in the 8500 block of West Winona Street, near Foster and Cumberland avenues in the neighborhood just east of O’Hare International Airport.
At Jacqueline Villasenor’s bond hearing, Cook County prosecutors said she and her husband were in their bedroom, arguing over a recent affair, when she grabbed her weapon from her holster and threatened to kill herself.
German Villasenor tried to grab the weapon, and the couple began struggling, when the gun went off, and German was shot in the chest, according to prosecutors.
Their 16-year-old son was in the kitchen at the time, and could hear his parents arguing, when he heard the gunshot and went to investigate, finding his father lying on the ground bleeding, and his mother performing CPD, prosecutors said.
Jacqueline Villasenor told her son to get her medical bag from her car and call 911.
Another off-duty officer who was the first to arrive on scene asked Jacqueline Villasenor if she was okay, and she said “yes, but no,” according to prosecutors.
She told that officer she and her husband had been arguing over an affair when she threatened to kill herself, and they began struggling over her gun. That officer said it appeared Jacqueline Villasenor had been drinking alcohol, but she declined a breathalyzer test.
German Villasenor was brought to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in very critical condition, and was later pronounced dead, according to police and prosecutors.
Police found three guns in their home — two service weapons and one personal weapon.
Prosecutors said both of Jacqueline’s hands tested positive for gunshot residue, while German’s right hand also tested positive for gunshot residue.
Jacqueline's bail has been set at $50,000, and she is due back in court on Nov. 23. She also has been ordered to surrender all weapons to Chicago Police within 24 hours, and if she posts bail, she may not use alcohol, or any other intoxicants or illegal drugs.
Police Supt. David Brown released the following statement on Wednesday:
“Last night, we lost a member of our Chicago Police Department family. An off-duty officer was killed in a tragic shooting incident at his home last night. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation at this time. I ask for prayers on behalf of this officer’s loved ones as they mourn.
“I also ask that you keep all of our officers in your thoughts. They have had a tremendously challenging year, and losing a fellow officer is never easy. Please continue to support our officers as they grieve while still continuing to protect the people of Chicago.”