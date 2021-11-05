CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities have recovered a body from the Chicago River and said it is 23-year-old Inaki Bascaran who had been reported missing for several days.

It was in the area of the 1000 block of South Wells. Chicago police said the body was taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Friends and family were walking the streets Monday night – desperate to find a University of Illinois grad who stepped out for a night of drinking in River North and has not been seen since.

The fear worsened when Bascaran did not show up for his new publicist job. On Monday night, family and friends were determined to find him.

Several groups canvassed River North and the Gold Coast Monday night to bring awareness about Bascaran.

“High school buddies, college buddies, buddies to this day – a really, really close friend,” said Nathan Meier, “and you never imagine something like this would happen.”

Late Saturday night, Bascaran had stepped out of Celeste, but was not let back in. He Facetimed a friend shortly after midnight Sunday morning, telling the friend he would head home.

Yet the battery on his phone was dying.

“We’re assuming his phone ran out of battery and didn’t have a way to call an Uber,” said Bascaran’s father, Jose Bascaran.

It is believed that Inaki Bascaran tried walking home – more than five miles to Wrigleyville where he lived.