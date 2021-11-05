CHICAGO (CBS)– Two businesses in Gage Park on Chicago’s Southwest Side were broken into overnight.
Thieves targeted the Submarine Pier sandwich shop, located at 2759 West 51st Street, and California Mufflers across the street.
Police are on the scene and checking to see if any other businesses were damaged.
This is a developing story.