CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Will County have arrested a man they said is the “prime suspect” in a Halloween mass shooting that left two people dead and more than a dozen others wounded in Joliet Township.

Joskar Sebastian Ramos, 18, of Joliet, does not face any charges yet in connection with Sunday’s shooting in the backyard at 1018 E. Jackson St. in Joliet Township, but was arrested on an active warrant that occurred while he was a juvenile, according to the Will County Sheriff’s office.

Ramos has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, obstructing justice and illegal possession of ammunition and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Sheriff’s officials said they are working with the Will County Sheriff’s office to secure charges in Sunday’s mass shooting.

Authorities said that around 12:39 a.m. Sunday, a Will County Sherriff’s sergeant heard 10 to 12 gunshots in the area of Jackson and Walnut streets area while on patrol. The sergeant arrived on the scene and saw about 100 people fleeing from the area, police said.

Sheriff’s deputies found that the party had been in the backyard at 1018 E. Jackson St., and the shooting happened near a DJ booth that was set up in the backyard. Initial estimates indicate that there was close to 200 people attending the party.

The two people who were killed were identified Monday as Holly Matthews and Jonathan Ceballos, both 22 and of Joliet. Each suffered a single gunshot wound, according to the Will County Coroner’s office.

Days after the shooting, Matthews’ fiancé, Adam Gregurich, reached out to CBS 2, asking for help seeking justice.

“You could just tell something was going to happen,” said a party guest named Nathan who was friends with Ceballos. “I never thought my friend was going to die.”

“We were the best when we were together,” he said.

Gregurich showed CBS 2 videos of him and Matthews off-roading, their favorite activity together.

He replays these moments, waiting for a call he knows is never coming.

“This whole time I keep thinking I’m going to wake up she’s going to be like, ‘I’m okay!’” he said.

His fiancée, who was studying to be an arborist, was one of two people killed over Halloween weekend in Joliet Township. Matthews and Jonathan Ceballos were both 22; both victims of a party turned nightmare.

Gregurich’s sister, Emily, was one of Matthews’ best friends, and was with her the night of the mass shooting that left more than 12 others wounded.

“We didn’t stay for long. We were on our way out,” she said.

The Will County Sheriff’s office has said nearly 200 people showed up to the party; most of them uninvited.

“It was just too many people,” Emily said.

She and Matthews were only there for 20 minutes, but long enough for tragedy.

“Then the shots happened,” she said. “Everyone ran, and I didn’t run, because I couldn’t find Holly. I wasn’t going to run without her.”

The backyard Halloween party spiraled quickly into a nightmare.

“I just heard people screaming, saying: ‘There’s bodies on the floor! People are getting hit!’” said a party guest named Nathan who was friends with Ceballos. “I seen people come out with like blood on their hands.”

The gunfire sent everyone running for their lives.

“There was people running in the forest, just jumping the fence. I see maybe like 10 people – they were trying to go through people’s yards,” said neighbor Ezequiel Herrera.

The sheriff’s office said the mass shooting appears to be gang-related, but the victims were not connected to gangs; instead caught in crossfire, ending a love story still being written

“I’ll never get to see her in a wedding dress,” Gregurich said.

What does justice for Matthews look like?

“We need to catch these guys. We need to catch these guys, because they don’t deserve to be out and walking around,” Gregurich said.

At least one male victim remains in critical condition.

Sheriff’s officials said they’ve interviewed over 100 people who were at the party on Jackson Street, but there are still dozens who have refused.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Will County Sheriff’s Detective Danielle Strohm at (815) 727-8574 at extension 4930, or by email. Anonymous tips can be submitted on the Will County Sheriff’s website. People may also contact Will County Crime Stoppers by telephone at (800) 323-6734, or visit their website.