CHICAGO (CBS)– If you’re a knitter who likes to help people., grab your yarn and your needles and head to the Beverly neighborhood Friday morning.
The owner of Miss Purl, Kamaca Champion and 19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea are hosting a mitten-knitting event.READ MORE: 2-Year-Old Majestee Hale Shot, Killed Inside Harvey Home
The mittens will go to children and adults who benefit from the work of of several social service agencies as well as CPD’s 22nd District.READ MORE: Drivers Caught In A Parking Scam, Get Tickets From The City, Too
Visit the Smith Village Community Hall at 2320 West 113th Place at 10:30 a.m.
Masks and proof of COVID vaccination are required.MORE NEWS: 65-Year-Old Woman Dies In Prospect Heights Condo Building Fire
Knitters can use their own yarn and patterns.