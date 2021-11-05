DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Rev. Jesse Jackson and others will head to Downstate Bloomington to demand answers about the death of an Illinois State University student Friday.

They will hold a “March for justice” for Jelani Day. He was last heard from on Aug. 23 and his body was found on Sept. 4 floating near the south bank of the Illinois river. His death was ruled a drowning.

But U.S. congressman Bobby Rush and others say they believe there’s more to it and are calling for a federal investigation.

