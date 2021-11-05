CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Rev. Jesse Jackson and others will head to Downstate Bloomington to demand answers about the death of an Illinois State University student Friday.
They will hold a “March for justice” for Jelani Day. He was last heard from on Aug. 23 and his body was found on Sept. 4 floating near the south bank of the Illinois river. His death was ruled a drowning.
But U.S. congressman Bobby Rush and others say they believe there’s more to it and are calling for a federal investigation.