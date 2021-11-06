DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man died after being shot in South Austin late Friday night, police said.

The 21-year-old was outside in the 5200 block of West Adams at about 11:50 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the body by an unidentified offender, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Nobody is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

