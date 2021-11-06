CHICAGO (CBS) — A 77-year-old man shot and killed an armed robber Saturday afternoon, during an attempted holdup in an alley in the Burnside neighborhood.
Police said the man was in an open garage of a home in the 500 block of East 89th Street around 12:20 p.m., when a vehicle pulled up in the alley, and someone got out and demanded the man’s property at gunpoint.
The victim then pulled out his own gun and shot the robber in the head and chest. The robber was pronounced dead at the scene, and the victim was not injured.
Area Two detectives were investigating.