Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous StartThe move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville.

'We Will Be Better Than That': Sean Desai Talks Bears Defense Ahead Of The Steelers Game MondayIt’s looking like Sean Desai’s defense will be without Khalil Mack and Eddie Jackson, who both missed practice again. Without them for almost all of last week’s game, the unit had one of their worst performances of the season.

Browns-Bengals Preview: 'Injuries Are Significant Issue For Cleveland,' Says CBS Sports' Amy TraskIn the ultra-competitive AFC North, the Browns and Bengals are both coming off games they probably should have won.

Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says He’s Taking Joe Rogan’s Advice On Treating COVID, Is Using IvermectinGreen Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Friday opened up about his recent COVID-19 diagnosis and accusations that he repeatedly violated NFL COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players.

NFL Week 9 AFC West Preview: Against Broncos, 'Cowboys Come Away With Win Sunday No Problem'In a surprising season in the AFC West, can the struggling Broncos slow down the high-flying Cowboys and keep pace in the division?

Bears vs. Steelers: Three Things To WatchCan the Bears turn things around against a Steelers team that has followed three straight losses with three straight wins?