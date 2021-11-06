CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 28 people have been shot so far this weekend in Chicago, and five of the victims have died.
Four of the victims were under 18 years old, including a 4-year-old who was shot in the South Chicago neighborhood Friday evening.
Police said the boy was shot in the right thigh, left thigh, and hand around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 8300 block of South Saginaw Avenue.
The boy was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition.
The first homicide of the weekend happened at about 6 p.m. Friday in the West Englewood neighborhood.
Police said a 29-year-old man was driving in the 2100 block of West 71st Street when another vehicle pulled up behind him, two people got out, and shot him through the rear window of his car. The victim was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man was shot and killed during a fight over a parking space in Belmont Central Friday night, police said.
The man, 36, was trying to park his car in his garage in the 2600 block of North Mobile Avenue at about 9:50 p.m. when he requested that a car blocking the garage move, authorities said. That’s when an unidentified man got out of the vehicle blocking the garage and started pushing the victim.
The two men got into a physical struggle and the offender drew a weapon and shot at the victim before he got back into his car and fled the scene, police said. The victim was shot in the back and taken to Loyola Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
A man died after being shot in South Austin late Friday night, police said.
The 21-year-old was outside in the 5200 block of West Adams at about 11:50 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the body by an unidentified offender, police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.
A man was pronounced dead after he was found wounded and unresponsive in Little Village early Saturday, police said.
The man, 31, was found in the 2600 block of South Keeler Avenue at about 3:27 a.m. with gunshot wounds in the head and body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A 77-year-old man shot and killed an armed robber Saturday afternoon, during an attempted holdup in an alley in the Burnside neighborhood.
Police said the man was in an open garage of a home in the 500 block of East 89th Street around 12:20 p.m., when a vehicle pulled up in the alley, and someone got out and demanded the man’s property at gunpoint.
The victim then pulled out his own gun and shot the robber in the head and chest. The robber was pronounced dead at the scene, and the victim was not injured.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said:
- At 5:24 p.m. Friday, a 28-year-old man was pulling into a parking space in a lot in the 9600 block of South Calhoun Avenue in Jeffery Manor, when a Chevy pulled up alongside him, and two people got out and started shooting. The victim was shot in the thigh, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At 7:47 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man was walking in the 7800 block of South Ashland Avenue in Gresham, when he was hit by a stray bullet as someone in a passing car was shooting at another vehicle. The victim was taken to Provident Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.
- At 8:30 p.m. Friday, a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the armpit showed up at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center, but would not provide police with information on the shooting. He was listed in good condition.
- At 8:45 p.m. Friday, two men were standing in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue in West Garfield Park, when someone shot both of them. An 18-year-old man was shot in the right arm, and a 19-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
- At 9:50 p.m. Friday, a 30-year-old man was exiting a house in the 1200 block of East 72nd Street in Grand Crossing, when someone shot him in the torso and buttocks. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At 10:12 p.m. Friday, a 46-year-old woman shot a 42-year-old man inside her apartment in the 3000 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue in Kelvin Park, after he threatened her with a knife. The man reached for her weapon, and during a struggle over the gun, the woman was shot in the right leg, and the man was shot in the left leg. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, and the man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 10:44 p.m. Friday, a 37-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car in the 1000 block of West 87th Street in Gresham, when someone shot her in the neck. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
- At 11:29 p.m. Friday, a 45-year-old man was driving in the 2800 block of West 26th Street, outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, when someone in a white Saturn shot him. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, with a graze wound to the head.
- At 11:46 p.m. Friday, a 17-year-old boy was standing in front of a store in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chatham, when a gunman shot him in the leg and back. The victim fled into the store, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 2:24 a.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old woman was standing in the 600 block of West Le Moyne Street in Humboldt Park, when someone in a passing sedan started shooting. She suffered a graze wound to the back, and was treated at the scene.
- At 3:58 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was in the 5500 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Gage Park, when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
- At 5:15 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old woman got into a fight with three other women in the 2600 block of East 85th Street in the South Chicago neighborhood, when a gunman shot her in the leg. She was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.
- At 11:59 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were in the 3400 block of West Madison Street, within the perimeter of Garfield Park, when someone shot both of them. The man was shot in the right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The boy was shot in the head and foot, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
- At 4:08 p.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 7600 block of North Paulina Street in Rogers Park, when someone shot him in the right foot. He was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 5:08 p.m. Saturday, a 42-year-old woman was walking down the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Marshfield Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, when people in two passing vehicles started shooting at each other, and a stray bullet hit her in the ankle. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
- At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old man was in the 4300 block of South Honore Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, when someone walked up and shot him in the neck. He was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in serious condition.
- At 6:45 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was stopped at a stop sign on the 8600 block of South Chappel Avenue in the Stony Island Park neighborhood, when someone approached him and announced a robbery. The two got into a fight, and the robber shot the man in the right side, groin, and pelvis. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At 8:15 p.m. Saturday, two men were getting into their car in the 7100 block of South King Drive in Park Manor, when another vehicle pulled up, and two or three men got out and started shooting. A 34-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 37-year-old man was shot in the lower back, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.