By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — A quiet and warmer pattern has emerged. We’ll stay mild and clear for another 2 or 3 days.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 43.

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny. High 64.

EXTENDED

Rain returns in the middle to end of the week. A dramatic cool-down is expected by next weekend.