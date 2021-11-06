'We Will Be Better Than That': Sean Desai Talks Bears Defense Ahead Of The Steelers Game MondayIt’s looking like Sean Desai’s defense will be without Khalil Mack and Eddie Jackson, who both missed practice again. Without them for almost all of last week’s game, the unit had one of their worst performances of the season.

Browns-Bengals Preview: 'Injuries Are Significant Issue For Cleveland,' Says CBS Sports' Amy TraskIn the ultra-competitive AFC North, the Browns and Bengals are both coming off games they probably should have won.

Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says He’s Taking Joe Rogan’s Advice On Treating COVID, Is Using IvermectinGreen Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Friday opened up about his recent COVID-19 diagnosis and accusations that he repeatedly violated NFL COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players.

NFL Week 9 AFC West Preview: Against Broncos, 'Cowboys Come Away With Win Sunday No Problem'In a surprising season in the AFC West, can the struggling Broncos slow down the high-flying Cowboys and keep pace in the division?

Bears vs. Steelers: Three Things To WatchCan the Bears turn things around against a Steelers team that has followed three straight losses with three straight wins?

MLB Work Stoppage Could Be Coming If New Agreement Isn't Reached; White Sox Player Rep Lucas Giolito Says Both Sides 'Want To Get Something Done'Lucas Giolito hoped to pitch the White Sox to the World Series this season, but they had to settle for one playoff appearance. As CBS 2’s Marshall Harris reported Thursday, we are now waiting to see if there will be a pause on baseball lasting into next season.