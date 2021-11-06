By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was fatally shot during a parking altercation in Belmont Central Friday night, police said.READ MORE: Man Found Fatally Shot In Little Village
The man, 36, was trying to park his car in his garage in the 2600 block of North Mobile Avenue at about 9:50 p.m. when he requested that a car blocking the garage move, authorities said. That’s when a unidentified man got out of the vehicle blocking the garage and started pushing the victim.READ MORE: 8 Dead, Several Injured At Astroworld Festival In Houston
The two men got into a physical struggle and the offender drew a weapon and shot at the victim before he got back into his car and fled the scene, police said. The victim was shot in the back and taken to Loyola Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: Teen Shot In Chatham
Nobody is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.