DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, Chicago Vocational Career Academy, Pumpkins

CHICAGO (CBS) — Catapulting pumpkins at a Chicago high school turned into a lesson about the environment and engineering.

Students at Chicago Vocational Career Academy, also known as CVS, built a large structure to hurl Halloween leftovers into a large dumpster.

READ MORE: Bensenville Officer Shot While Responding To A Domestic Disturbance

It turns out pumpkins left in landfills create a big problem, since they emit methane gas. So people brought them to Saturday’s pumpkin smash at CVS to safely dispose of them.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Warm Weekend, Rain Returns During The Week

“Pumpkin smashes are a great way to divert organic waste from our landfills, to help promote a circular economy, support urban farms and gardens with compost, and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Gemini Bhalsod, a horticulture educator with University of Illinois Extension in Cook County.

The smashed pumpkins will be taken to a commercial waste facility.

MORE NEWS: Englewood Group Calls For 'Community Cash Mob' To Help Clothing Shop Recover After Smash-And-Grab Burglary

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff