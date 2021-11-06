CHICAGO (CBS) — Catapulting pumpkins at a Chicago high school turned into a lesson about the environment and engineering.
Students at Chicago Vocational Career Academy, also known as CVS, built a large structure to hurl Halloween leftovers into a large dumpster.READ MORE: Bensenville Officer Shot While Responding To A Domestic Disturbance
It turns out pumpkins left in landfills create a big problem, since they emit methane gas. So people brought them to Saturday’s pumpkin smash at CVS to safely dispose of them.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Warm Weekend, Rain Returns During The Week
“Pumpkin smashes are a great way to divert organic waste from our landfills, to help promote a circular economy, support urban farms and gardens with compost, and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Gemini Bhalsod, a horticulture educator with University of Illinois Extension in Cook County.
The smashed pumpkins will be taken to a commercial waste facility.MORE NEWS: Englewood Group Calls For 'Community Cash Mob' To Help Clothing Shop Recover After Smash-And-Grab Burglary