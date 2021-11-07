DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:69th Street, Bus Driver Attacked, Chicago Transit Authority, CTA, Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were seeking to identify a man who attacked a Chicago Transit Authority bus driver near the 69th Street Red Line station last month.

A CTA employee reported being attacked by the man outside the Red Line stop at 69th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.

READ MORE: Franco Patino And Jacob Jurinek, Best Friends From Naperville, Among 8 People Killed During Astroworld Concert

Bus Driver Attack Suspect

(Credit: Chicago Police)

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Quiet And Mild Pattern

CTA video shows the man appearing to punch and kick the bus driver in front of the bus, police said.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Pritzker Calls For Climate Action Benchmarks At Keynote Address To Government And Business Leaders In Scotland

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 and ask for Detective Carriere. The detective can also be reached at Paul.CarriereIII@ChicagoPolice.Org.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff