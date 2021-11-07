CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were seeking to identify a man who attacked a Chicago Transit Authority bus driver near the 69th Street Red Line station last month.
A CTA employee reported being attacked by the man outside the Red Line stop at 69th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
CTA video shows the man appearing to punch and kick the bus driver in front of the bus, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 and ask for Detective Carriere. The detective can also be reached at Paul.CarriereIII@ChicagoPolice.Org.