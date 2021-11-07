WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — A suspect was facing multiple felony charges Sunday, after police said he shot and wounded a Bensenville police officer eight times earlier this weekend.

The suspect, Kiante Tyler, 21, was denied bond Sunday in DuPage County Court.

Meanwhile, we have learned more about the officer, Steven Kotlewski, who continued to recover late Sunday.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, Kotlewski’s family said he is a father of three and a 12-year veteran of the Bensenville Police Department.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, Kotlewski was responding to a domestic disturbance at apartment complex on the 100 block of South York Road. Police said Tyler fired 10 shots at Kotlewski, and eight of the bullets struck the officer.

DuPage County prosecutors said the officer first spoke to people in the apartment while standing in the doorway. Tyler fired the shots soon afterward, prosecutors said.

The officer’s gun was in his holster the whole time, prosecutors said.

Other officers nearby heard the noise and later found Kotlewski bleeding as he crawled down a stairway at the building. He had “extensive” injuries as medics rushed him to emergency surgery.

Back at the scene, Tyler later surrendered to police. Prosecutors on Sunday detailed how police found a 9mm pistol on the kitchen counter.

Kotlewski was rushed to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his family said he remained in the Intensive Care Unit late Sunday.

His legs were shattered by the bullets, his family said.

He is expected to go back into surgery on Monday.

Kotlewski’s family on Sunday was hoping to raise money to help support his stay-at-home wife and their three children – one of whom has special needs.

“Yes, it is extraordinary to hear someone shot eight times, but he’s a fighter. He’s got three kids and a wife and a wonderful family to come back to. I’m sure that’s his guiding light right now,” said family spokesman Richard Blass. “Everyone is pulling for him.”

Tyler faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and multiple counts of aggravated battery.