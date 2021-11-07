DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayan and Miguel Berry scored for Columbus in its 2-0 win over the Chicago Fire on Sunday, but the defending MLS champions will miss the playoffs.

Columbus (13-13-8) finished in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, tied with D.C. United, one point behind the final playoff spot.

Chicago (9-18-7) finished in 12th place.

Zelarayan weaved around two defenders in the box to score in the 31st minute and Berry cleaned up a rebound of his own shot in the 58th minute.

Eloy Room picked up his seventh shutout.

