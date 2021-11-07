DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis

CHICAGO (CBS) — A quiet and mild pattern continues for the days to come.

On Sunday night, it will be mostly clear with a low of 46.

Highs Tomorrow: 11.07.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be mostly sunny Monday with a high of 66.

Tomorrow: 11.07.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Clouds return late Tuesday and showers arrive by Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures will steadily drop as we approach next weekend.

High Temperatures: 11.07.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

7 Day Forecast: 11.07.21

(Credit: CBS 2)