CHICAGO (CBS) — A quiet and mild pattern continues for the days to come.
On Sunday night, it will be mostly clear with a low of 46.
It will be mostly sunny Monday with a high of 66.
Clouds return late Tuesday and showers arrive by Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures will steadily drop as we approach next weekend.