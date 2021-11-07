CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 41 people have been shot so far this weekend in Chicago, and seven of the victims have died.

Four of the victims were under 18 years old, including a 4-year-old who was shot in the South Chicago neighborhood Friday evening.

Police said the boy was shot in the right thigh, left thigh, and hand around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 8300 block of South Saginaw Avenue.

The boy was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition.

The first homicide of the weekend happened at about 6 p.m. Friday in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a 29-year-old man was driving in the 2100 block of West 71st Street when another vehicle pulled up behind him, two people got out, and shot him through the rear window of his car. The victim was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was shot and killed during a fight over a parking space in Belmont Central Friday night, police said.

The man, 36, was trying to park his car in his garage in the 2600 block of North Mobile Avenue at about 9:50 p.m. when he requested that a car blocking the garage move, authorities said. That’s when an unidentified man got out of the vehicle blocking the garage and started pushing the victim.

The two men got into a physical struggle and the offender drew a weapon and shot at the victim before he got back into his car and fled the scene, police said. The victim was shot in the back and taken to Loyola Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A man died after being shot in South Austin late Friday night, police said.

The 21-year-old was outside in the 5200 block of West Adams at about 11:50 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the body by an unidentified offender, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A man was pronounced dead after he was found wounded and unresponsive in Little Village early Saturday, police said.

The man, 31, was found in the 2600 block of South Keeler Avenue at about 3:27 a.m. with gunshot wounds in the head and body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 77-year-old man shot and killed an armed robber Saturday afternoon, during an attempted holdup in an alley in the Burnside neighborhood.

Police said the man was in an open garage of a home in the 500 block of East 89th Street around 12:20 p.m., when a vehicle pulled up in the alley, and someone got out and demanded the man’s property at gunpoint.

The victim then pulled out his own gun and shot the robber in the head and chest. The robber was pronounced dead at the scene, and the victim was not injured.

At 12:17 a.m. Sunday, a man was killed and a woman was wounded after a quarrel broke out inside an unspecified business in the 4600 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bronzeville.

The man, 25, was shot in the beck, chest, arm, and torso and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The woman, 27, was shot in the chin and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition.

A 21-year-old man was standing outside in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street on the Near West Side at 12:11 a.m. Sunday when someone fired shots from a passing dark-colored sedan. The man was struck in the back and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

A 38-year-old woman sitting nearby was shot in the jaw in the same incident and was taken to Stroger in good condition.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said: