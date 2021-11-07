CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is arrested after being barricaded inside an apartment in Hyde Park early Sunday morning.
Authorities said around 6:43 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person with gun in the 5100 block of South Kimbark. Upon arrival, officers met with a man, 19, matching the description who then fled on foot when the officers approached.
The man then barricaded himself inside an apartment. SWAT was on scene and the offender was placed into custody without incident. A weapon was recovered.
No further information at this time.