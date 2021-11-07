Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and a woman wounded in a drive-by shooting in University Village Sunday morning, police said.READ MORE: 1 Man Shot, 1 Stabbed In Back Of The Yards
The man, 21, was standing outside in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street at about 12:11 a.m. when an unknown individual fired shots from a passing dark-colored sedan, police said.READ MORE: 4 Wounded, 1 Fatally, In Separate Bronzeville Shootings
The man was struck in the back an taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where he was pronounced dead. A 38-year-old woman sitting nearby was shot in the jaw during the same incident and was taken in good condition to Stroger.MORE NEWS: Bensenville Officer Shot While Responding To A Domestic Disturbance
Police said the woman was not the intended target. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.