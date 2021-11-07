AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — A man is dead after a rollover crash Sunday afternoon in Aurora.
On Sunday afternoon, police said a 23-year-old man driving a Hyundai SUV and 16-year-old boy driving a Chevrolet sedan collided at Indian Trail and Farnsworth Avenue in Aurora, killing the 23-year-old man.
At 3:14 p.m., a report of a rollover crash came into the Aurora's dispatch center. The intersection was closed for several hours, while traffic investigators reconstructed the accident.
At the officers’ and fire department’s arrival on the scene, the impact of the crash forced the Hyundai to land on its roof with the driver partially ejected. The 16-year-old was found uninjured. The fire department extricated the 23-year-old man and transported him to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead.
Aurora Police Department's Traffic Division is investigating the crash.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division at (630) 256-5330. Citizens can also send information or video of this incident to TIPS@apd.aurora.il.us.