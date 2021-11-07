By Alina Panek
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Police on Sunday evening were searching for two teenagers who carjacked a woman in Bolingbrook.
At 4:50 p.m., two teenagers approached a woman inside her white Grand Jeep Cherokee with a weapon aimed at her and demanded her vehicle, according to police.
Shortly after sunset, on the 500 block of East Boughton Road in Bolingbrook, a carjacking was reported to police. The two suspects are described as two young teenagers armed with at least one pistol. They were last seen heading eastbound on Boughton Road.
The woman was uninjured.