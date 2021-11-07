DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bolingbrook, Bolingbrook Carjacking, carjacking

By Alina Panek

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Police on Sunday evening were searching for two teenagers who carjacked a woman in Bolingbrook.

READ MORE: Kiante Tyler, 21, Denied Bond In Shooting Of Bensenville Police Officer Steven Kotlewski; Officer Remains In ICU

At 4:50 p.m., two teenagers approached a woman inside her white Grand Jeep Cherokee with a weapon aimed at her and demanded her vehicle, according to police.

READ MORE: 8 Killed, 39 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

Shortly after sunset, on the 500 block of East Boughton Road in Bolingbrook, a carjacking was reported to police. The two suspects are described as two young teenagers armed with at least one pistol. They were last seen heading eastbound on Boughton Road.

MORE NEWS: Rollover Crash Kills 23-Year-Old Aurora Man

The woman was uninjured.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff