CHICAGO (CBS) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the latest target of The Wieners Circle – the Lincoln Park standby known for its hot dogs and snarky signs.

The marquee sign at the hot dog stand at 2622 N. Clark St. now reads, “I own you Aaron Rodgers, (signed) Science.”

On Sunday, Oct. 17, Rodgers told the crowd at Soldier Field: “I still own you! I still own you!” after he scored a touchdown for the Packers against the Bears. The Bears lost that game to the Packers 24-14, and many Bears fans were less than thrilled with Rodgers’ remark.

Since then, Rodgers has been the subject of controversy after testing positive for COVID-19 and admitting he is not vaccinated.

In an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that he did not lie about saying he was “immunized” against COVID-19 during his initial press conference.

According to NFL.com, Rodgers “received a homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels.” ESPN reported that Rodgers petitioned the league to have an “alternative treatment” he underwent count as being fully vaccinated, but the league denied that request.

He also said that one of the reasons he did not get the vaccination is because he is allergic to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. He said he made a choice that’s in the best interest of his body.

On accusations of violating COVID-19 protocols, Rodgers said he followed every single protocol except wearing a mask on a podium in front of reporters, which he said is not grounded in science.

“When every person in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask, (it) makes no sense to me,” Rodgers said last week.

As for treating the virus, Rodgers said he was taking the advice of popular podcaster Joe Rogan and is using ivermectin, a drug with no evidence of being a safe or effective treatment for COVID-19. He’s also using monoclonal antibody treatment, zinc, vitamins C and D and “HCQ”, also known as hydroxychloroquine.

Rodgers missed the Packers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday because of the positive COVID-19 test.

