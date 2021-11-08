DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:blood donation, Blood Drive, Red Cross

CHICAGO (CBS)– There’s an emergency blood shortage and it could get worse during flu season.

The American Red Cross is offering an incentive for donors. Anyone who gives blood until November 23rd will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

READ MORE: U.S. Lifts Most COVID-Linked Bans On Travelers From Abroad

The Red Cross is at its lowest supply levels for this time of a year in more than a decade.

READ MORE: Franco Patino And Jacob Jurinek, Best Friends From Naperville, Among 8 People Killed During Astroworld Concert

All blood types are needed, especially O.

MORE NEWS: Smash And Grab Thieves Target Wine & Sprit Store In Albany, Steal Lottery Tickets

The Red Cross says you do not have to wait to donate if you were just vaccinated, just make sure you’re not experiencing any symptoms.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff