CHICAGO (CBS)– There’s an emergency blood shortage and it could get worse during flu season.
The American Red Cross is offering an incentive for donors. Anyone who gives blood until November 23rd will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
The Red Cross is at its lowest supply levels for this time of a year in more than a decade.
All blood types are needed, especially O.
The Red Cross says you do not have to wait to donate if you were just vaccinated, just make sure you’re not experiencing any symptoms.