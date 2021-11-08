CHICAGO (CBS) — A weak front will move into the area Monday night, allowing for a cooler airmass to push into the region.
Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-50s. A few light showers will be possible.READ MORE: Gaige Grosskreutz, Sole Survivor Of Kyle Rittenhouse Shootings, Takes The Stand, Tells Jury He Thought 'I Was Going To Die'
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-50s.
Rain chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday. It will be windy and wet Thursday with an 80 percent chance of showers and wind gusts of 35 miles per hour. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid- to upper 50s.READ MORE: Two Men Charged With Attacking Police Officer At Joliet Apartment Building
A stronger system will push into the area late this week, allowing for a much colder airmass to arrive on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-40s and highs this weekend will only be in the low 40s.
There is a chance for the first snow flurries of the season on Friday night into Saturday morning, then again for Saturday evening.
MORE NEWS: Franco Patino And Jacob Jurinek, Best Friends From Naperville, Among 8 People Killed During Astroworld Concert
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Low of 51.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of light rain. Cooler, with a high of 56.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. High of 57.