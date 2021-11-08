DES PLAINES (CBS) — A head-on collision and car fire in Des Plaines sent five people to the hospital Monday morning, police said.
The accident happened around 10:25 a.m. at Rand and Golf roads. Two vehicles had collided and one vehicle's engine caught fire, police said.
One person was stuck on the floor, wedged against the dashboard but was removed within about five minutes, police said.
Three people were transported to Lutheran General with serious injuries that were not life threatening. Two were transported to Northwest Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said it appeared several of the occupants of the vehicles were not wearing seat belts. The cause of the accident is under investigation.