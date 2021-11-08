OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) — A carjacking suspect was arrested in Oak Lawn after leading police on a chase all the way from Gary, Indiana Monday afternoon.
A passenger with the suspect was also arrested after a period where neighbors were asked to shelter in place.
Gary police on Monday afternoon identified a vehicle that was identified by Chicago Police as being associated with a carjacking.
Officers from Gary pursued the suspect across the state line and west all the way to 95th Street and Oak Park Avenue in Oak Lawn, where the suspect’s car hit a traffic control device.
The driver was arrested, but the passenger remained at large for some time afterward, and police had warned the passenger could be armed.
Oak Lawn police had asked area residents to shelter in place.
By early in the 5 p.m. hour, the passenger had also been apprehended.