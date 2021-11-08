CHICAGO (CBS) — A batch of mail has been stolen from collection boxes outside the Park Ridge post office again, this time after thieves pried them open overnight.

Park Ridge police said an officer was conducting a “premise check” of the post office around 12:30 a.m. Monday, and spotted three mail collection boxes outside the building had been pried open, and the mail inside had been stolen.

All three collection boxes recently had been replaced, according to police.

The last time mail had been collected from the three boxes was Saturday afternoon, and police warned anyone who had dropped off any mail containing financial payments or personal information to take steps to protect themselves against fraud — including notifying their bank to cancel any checks, and using an identity theft protection service.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of mail theft should contact U.S. Postal Inspection Service at www.uspis.gov/report, or make a report with the Park Ridge Police Department who will then forward the report to the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office.

Park Ridge Police said they also have met with the Park Ridge Postmaster regarding security concerns at the post office, and have offered their assistance with the investigation.

Earlier this fall, CBS 2 uncovered a pattern of mail theft and check fraud at the Park Ridge post office.

Court records say a Dolton man somehow got hold of a postal key and used it to steal from a blue mailbox outside the Park Ridge Post Office. He was arrested in September, but police said they are still investigating.

“It is a service that everyone depends upon,” said Kevin Kosar.

Kosar has studied the Postal Service for more than a decade with the American Enterprise Institute.

“It raises, in my mind, a question of, why is Chicago as a whole having so many issues with its mail?” Kosar said.

Meantime, police in nearby Lincolnwood also are investigating a pattern of mail theft and check fraud involving the village’s post office.

There are more than a dozen cases of people who say a fraudster tampered with their checks after they mailed them. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas has learned it has also caught the attention of federal investigators.

The Lincolnwood Police Department has taken 17 other reports over the past year, all from people who had their checks altered after mailing them. The department said it is working with U.S. postal inspectors to investigate the pattern.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service will not say whether there is any connection between the Park Ridge case and the one in Lincolnwood.

A spokesperson said postal inspectors are actively investigating mail theft in the Chicago area.