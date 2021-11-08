CHICAGO (CBS) — New developments have emerged in a mystery we have been uncovering, where DNA from a murder has seemingly vanished.

Last week, we brought you the story of Latonya Moore, who is getting the runaround regarding the 2018 murder of her daughter, Shantieya Smith. On Monday, CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported that our questions may help the mother get some answers.

Chicago Police told Le Mignot that the detective on the case said DNA evidence was resubmitted for further analysis. The Illinois State Police Crime Lab has no record of that having happened.

Meanwhile, Moore said she called to talked to the detective assigned to her daughter’s case Monday morning – and learned he is no longer assigned to it.

“I feel, though, that detective wasn’t doing his work – or nobody is not trying to find out what’s really going on with the case,” Moore said.

Moore said for three and a half years, she was told by that detective that the DNA results weren’t back yet.

“It’s a runaround,” Moore said.

Chicago Police told us the detective said the DNA evidence was resubmitted for additional analysis.

“I want to know what date is was sent out,” Moore said.

Illinois State Police, again, said they have no record of that. They said the DNA evidence analyzed by their crime lab in the case and was sent back to Chicago Police on or before January of 2020.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Moore said. “I don’t know what’s going on. Period.”

Smith was reported missing on May 26, 2018. Nearly two weeks later, her body was found in a garage near 18th Street and Central Park Avenue in Lawndale.

Moore said on Monday morning, she was told a new detective and sergeant are now assigned to her daughter’s case.

“All I want and my family want, all that we want is the person who actually killed my daughter, I want to be prosecuted,” Moore said. “That’s all I’m asking for – justice, for my daughter.”

So where is the DNA sample? We still don’t know.

We asked Chicago Police what date the DNA resubmission took place. We also wanted to know why the detective was removed from the case.

We were still waiting to hear back late Monday.