CHICAGO (CBS) — Police Supt. David Brown recommended Tuesday that a sergeant be fired in connection with his conduct in the 2019 wrong police raid in which Anjanette Young was handcuffed naked.

The superintendent filed disciplinary charges Tuesday against Sgt. Alex Wolinski in the botched raid on Feb. 21, 2019.

Wolinski was accused of breaking the rules forbidding violating any law or ordinance and disrespecting or maltreating any person. He was also accused of bringing discredit to the department and its ability to accomplish its goals, failing to perform duty, in attention to duty, and incompetency and inefficiency in the performance of duty.

CBS 2 first reported on the botched raid at Young’s Near West Side home two years ago this week.

In December 2020, CBS 2 first aired the disturbing body camera video showing officers entering Young’s home and handcuffing her while she was naked.

The video of the raid itself sparked national outcry. It revealed how officers treated Young as she begged for answers and told them more than 43 times that they were in the wrong place.

Wolinski was accused in disciplinary charges of failing to intervene as Young was being treated in a disrespectful fashion, and also failing to adhere to rules that require knocking and announcing. He also did not show Young a copy of the search warrant, and did not notify or contact a SWAT team supervisor as required, the charges said.

He also allowed or encouraged officers to detain and handcuff Young while she was naked – and to keep her in handcuffs for an extended period of time after it was clear that the officers were in the wrong apartment, the charges alleged.

Supt. Brown recommended that Wolinski be fired from the department.

Wolinski’s first hearing in the disciplinary case scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 3 before the Chicago Police Board, via audio conference.