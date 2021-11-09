CHICAGO (CBS)– A 17-year-old has been charged in a carjacking that took place in West Town.
Police said the teen was identified as the offender who took a vehicle by forced from a 48-year-old man in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue.
When officers found the stolen vehicle, the teen fled on foot and was found later in a backyard, in the 4300 block of West Haddon.
The teen was taken into custody and is facing one felony count of vehicular hijacking.