By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, Chicago carjackings, West Town

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 17-year-old has been charged in a carjacking that took place in West Town.

Police said the teen was identified as the offender who took a vehicle by forced from a 48-year-old man in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue.

When officers found the stolen vehicle, the teen fled on foot and was found later in a backyard, in the 4300 block of West Haddon.

The teen was taken into custody and is facing one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff