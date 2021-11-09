CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain free skies kick off the day, but showers are ahead.
Cooler with more clouds today. A passing shower or two possible by afternoon but most stay dry. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/k2WYztCJIC
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 9, 2021
Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the 50s with showers possible by the afternoon.
There’s a better chance for rain Wednesday night into Thursday. On and off rain showers and turning cold late Thursday.
Rain and snow showers possible Friday with highs only in the 40s.