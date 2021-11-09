DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain free skies kick off the day, but showers are ahead.

Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the 50s with showers possible by the afternoon.

There’s a better chance for rain Wednesday night into Thursday. On and off rain showers and turning cold late Thursday.

Rain and snow showers possible Friday with highs only in the 40s.

